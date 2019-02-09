Matt Miller scored with 10 seconds left in the first overtime, giving No. 3 Ohio State a 2-1 victory over Wisconsin on Friday night at the Kohl Center and moving the Buckeyes closer to their first Big Ten men’s hockey title.

With the Buckeyes’ win and second-place Minnesota’s 7-2 loss at Penn State, Ohio State opened an 11-point lead in the conference race. OSU has seven Big Ten games left, the Gophers five, two in Columbus next weekend.

Michigan 5, Michigan State 3: Michael Pastujov and Jake Becker each had two goals to lead the host Wolverines.

NCHC

No. 1 St. Cloud State 2, Colorado College 2 (2OT): Ryan Poehling’s goal one minute into the second overtime — five minutes of 3-on-3 — gave the host Huskies the extra point in the conference standings, although the game will be officially a tie.

WCHA

Bemidji State 3, Ferris State 3 (2OT): Charlie Combs scored with 10 seconds left in the second overtime to give the visiting Beavers the extra point in the WCHA standings. Bemidji State took a 3-2 lead on goals by Tyler Vold and Alex Ierullo in the first six-plus minutes of the third. The Bulldogs tied it with 10 seconds left in the third.

No. 6 MSU Mankato 1 Michigan Tech 1 (SO): Chris Van Os-Shaw’s goal in the fourth round of the shootout gave the visiting Mavericks the extra point in the WCHA standings. None of the Huskies’ shooters found the net facing Dryden McKay, who had 21 saves through the first overtime. With McKay pulled, Jake Jaremko of MSU Mankato tied the game at 1-all with 55 seconds left in regulation.

