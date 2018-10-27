The two teams in the 2018 NCAA men's hockey championship game met again Friday night and the result was much the same.

No. 3 Minnesota Duluth edged No. 1 Notre Dame 3-2 on Dylan Samberg's goal with 2 minutes, 55 seconds left to play in South Bend, Ind.

Last April 7, UMD beat the Irish 2-1 at Xcel Energy Center to win a national title.

Andrew Peeke and Colin Theisen scored goals in the opening period to give Notre Dame a 2-1 lead. The Bulldogs tied the score on Nick Swaney's shorthanded goal at 12:37 of the third. Swaney also had an assist on the winner.

Hunter Shepard stopped 21 shots for UMD, Cale Morris 36 for Notre Dame.

Michigan State 5, No. 8 Cornell 2: The visiting Spartans rallied for four goals in the third period to upset the Big Red. Taro Hirose scored the eventual game-winner at 7:22 of the third period to put Michigan State ahead 3-1.

No. 10 Penn State 4, No. 13 Princeton 2: Denis Smirnov and Alex Limoges staked the Nittany Lions to a 2-0 lead in the first four minutes of their home victory over the Tigers.

No. 12 Michigan 3, St. Lawrence 0: Jake Slaker gave the host Wolverines a lead on a power-play goal 2:04 into the game, and it proved to be the winner when Hayden Lavigne stopped all 16 of the Saints' shots on goal. Michael Pastujov and Josh Norris had the other goals for Michigan.

Michigan Tech 6, No. 14 Wisconsin 2: The Huskies went 5-for-8 on the power play against the host Badgers, and Matt Jurusik stopped 25 shots against his former team. Alec Broetzman had two goals for Michigan Tech Seamus Malone and Wyatt Kalynuk scored Wisconsin's goals.

No. 15 Bowling Green 8, No. 4 Ohio State 2: Max Johnson had a hat trick as the Falcons routed the host Buckeyes.

WCHA

Northern Michigan 3, Bemidji State 0: Ryan Black's goal with 3:03 left in the third period gave the host Wildcats a 1-0 lead, and they added two empty-netters in the final minute. Atte Tolvanen stopped 20 shots for the shutout.

No. 7 Minnesota State Mankato 4, Alaska 0: Julian Napravnik scored two power-play goals in the second period to lead the Mavericks over the visiting Nanooks, who had six shots on net.