Tony Calderone's goal in the fifth minute of the second period gave No. 18 Michigan a two-goal lead and the visiting Wolverines held on to edge No. 1 Notre Dame 4-2 on Friday night in Big Ten hockey. It was the Fighting Irish's second loss in a row since clinching the regular-season conference title a week ago.

Adam Winborg and Dexter scored goals in the first period to put Michigan ahead 2-0. Joe Wegwerth and Bobby Nardella had goals for the Irish.

Hayen Lavigne had 34 stops for Michigan, Cale Morris 32 for Notre Dame.

Michigan State 4, No. 16 Penn State 2: Mitch Lewandowski scored two goals, one on a power play, as the host Spartans kept the Nittany Lions in a tailspin. Goalies John Lethemon of Michigan State and Peyton Jones of Penn State each had 26 saves.

NCHC

No. 3 St. Cloud State 5, No. 15 Western Michigan 5 (OT): Jimmy Schuldt's goal 35 seconds into the second (3-on-3) overtime gave the visiting Huskies the extra point in the conference standings, but it will officially be considered a tie with the Broncos. It was Schuldt's second goal of the game. Teammate Mika Ilvonen also scored twice while Blake Lizotte and Robby Jackson had three assists apiece. Aidan Muir had two goals for Western Michigan, which was outshot 49-33.

No. 13 Omaha 6, No. 9 North Dakota 3: Luke Nogard had two goals, the first in the Mavericks' four-goal second period, as Omaha beat the visiting Fighting Hawks. Jordan Kawaguchi had a goal and an assist for UND.

No. 11 Minnesota Duluth 4, Miami (Ohio) 0: Mickey Anderson's power-play goal gave the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute of the first and Hunter Shepard stopped 16 shots for the shutout over the RedHawks in Duluth.

WCHA

Bemidji State 2, Alaska 1: Jordan Heller put the Beavers ahead 2-0 with 1:41 left in the third and that proved to be the winner over the visiting Nanooks.

No. 5 MSU Mankato 7, Ferris State 1: Jake Jaremko scored twice and had an assist to lead the Mavericks over the visiting Bulldogs.

