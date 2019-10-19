Wisconsin rallied to beat No. 3 Minnesota Duluth 6-2 on Friday night at the Kohl Center in nonconference college hockey.

Owen Lindmark put the No. 17 Badgers (2-1) ahead 3-2 with a goal in the sixth minute of the middle period and also scored a shorthanded goal in the third. Teammate Cole Caufield also scored twice.

Alaska 4, No. 9 Penn State 0: Justin Young scored twice and Anton Martinsson stopped 35 shots as the Nanooks (3-3) upset the host Nittany Lions (3-1).

No. 12 Ohio State 3, Omaha 2: Quinn Preston's power-play goal midway through the third period gave the host Buckeyes (2-0-1) a victory over the Mavericks (2-1).

Michigan 4, Lake Superior State 0: Nolan Moyle's power-play goal in the sixth minute was all the support needed by Strauss Mann, who made 24 saves for the Wolverines (1-1-1) in their victory over the visiting Lakers (2-3).

No. 16 North Dakota 4, No. 2 MSU Mankato 4: Connor Mackey of the Mavericks (2-0-1) scored the only goal of the third period in the seventh minute. MSU Mankato rallied from a 3-1 deficit.

