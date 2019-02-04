The Monday morning drive to work or school could be a slick one.

The freezing drizzle that started falling in the Twin Cities on Sunday evening is expected to turn into a steady rain overnight as temperatures continue to drop.

“Be prepared for an ugly commute,” said Mike Griesinger, meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. A winter weather advisory remains in effect through 9 a.m. Monday for much of central and southern Minnesota.

The glaze of ice isn’t expected to be more than one-tenth of an inch and won’t be enough to down trees or power lines. But even the light drizzle late Sunday made for icy patches that had officials cautioning drivers to slow down.

“Hopefully roads will be warm enough and chemicals can do their job to keep the main roads from being ice rinks,” Griesinger said.

A crash involving a semi-truck slowed traffic on 694 due to snow and freezing rain in February 2015.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has plows out ahead of the precipitation and urged drivers to check road conditions before heading out. Minneapolis Public Schools also encouraged commuters to use caution, and told students and parents to expect minor transportation delays because of the winter weather.

“Just be patient,” Griesinger said. “If it usually takes you 20 to 25 minutes to drive in, I wouldn’t be surprised if it takes you 45 minutes to an hour on Monday morning.”