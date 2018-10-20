Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) four-star 2019 forward Tray Jackson switched his commitment from the Gophers to Missouri on Friday night, he announced on Twitter.

The consensus top-100 senior committed to Minnesota on Sept. 10 following his official visit to the U’s campus. In a matter of two hours and 15 minutes Friday, he went from saying he and his family decided to decommit to saying he was excited to be part of the family at Mizzou.

Minnesota's coaching staff couldn't change Jackson's mind to stick with them after visiting Sunrise Christian again and talking with him this week. Jackson sent a text to Gophers coach Richard Pitino about his decision, but he said it wasn't a knock on their program.

The news was first reported by PrepHoops.com's Ryan James saying that Missouri never stopped recruiting Jackson after he made his college choice this fall.

An explosive athlete with the toughness and versatility to play both forward spots at the next level, Jackson was expected to compete for immediate playing time in the front court after the Gophers lose star Jordan Murphy to graduation next season.

I want to start off by thanking the Minnesota coaching staff for recruiting me but after talking it over with my family we have decided to announce my de-commitment... — TJ (@_Trayjacks) October 20, 2018

Now Pitino has four scholarships remaining again and zero commitments in the 2019 recruiting class. So what happens now?

The No. 1 target is five-star Rochester John Marshall forward Matthew Hurt, who has yet to schedule official visits or narrow his list of schools. Hurt said recently that he wanted to make his visits once the season starts in November to watch teams play.

Last weekend, Lee high school (Ala.) forward Kobe Brown and Massanutten Military Academy (Va.) guard Dereon Seabron took their official visits with the Gophers. Pitino and his staff appear to be in good with Brown, who tweeted a video recently of his trip to Minnesota.

Breck power forward David Roddy, who visited the Gophers in September, has one more trip planned soon to Wyoming. Roddy is also considering Northwestern and Colorado State.