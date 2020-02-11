Police have arrested four suspects in a recent series of BB gun shootings in northeast and north Minneapolis, including an attack last fall in which a woman was shot in the face while leaving her restaurant.

Four people, two adults and two minors, were arrested late Friday after officers pulled over a white sedan that had been spotted at some of the attacks, a police spokesman confirmed. The suspects were booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Their names haven’t been released, and court records showed that the two adults hadn’t been charged as of Monday afternoon.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether prosecutors will seek to charge the minors as adults.

“In the car, in plain view, was evidence supporting that these were our suspects in the multiple damage to property calls received over the previous several days,” the spokesman, John Elder, wrote in an e-mail, without elaborating on what police found.

Police believe the group is responsible for between a dozen and two dozen pellet gun shootings.

Officials say that police had been tracking the vehicle’s movements via the city’s video surveillance network, but were unable to catch the license plate number. They caught a break in the case Friday evening after police said the car was spotted leaving the scene of several incidents in the area of the 2100 block of Lowry Avenue, in which car and home windows were shot out.

An earlier police bulletin described the vehicle as a white, recent model Nissan Altima or a Toyota Corolla with a sunroof.

The same car was apparently seen fleeing the scene after an episode last November, in which Wendy Puckett was hit in the face with a BB pellet while walking in the area of W. Broadway and N. Emerson avenues. Puckett, owner of Wendy’s House of SOUL, was struck after leaving work, according to a post on the restaurant’s page.