Four suspects were arrested Monday after a teenage girl was shot as she sat in a parked car in north Minneapolis, police said.

Police were flagged down by the 17-year-old victim and a companion in the Hawthorne neighborhood just after 3 p.m. Monday, according to a police report. The pair told officers that they had pulled over in the 2100 block of N. Bryant Avenue to check their navigation system when a group of young men emerged from a nearby house and at least one of them started firing into the vehicle.

The victim was later taken by ambulance to North Memorial Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, according to police. She is expected to survive.

Witnesses reported the suspects running into a nearby house; police later obtained a search warrant to go into the home and “evidence was recovered,” the report said. The four suspects were later booked into jail on suspicion of assault.

