Former St. Cloud State University swimming standout and one-time College of St. Benedict's coach Jordan Wolfrum has been named head coach of the UCLA women's swim team.

Wolfrum is leaving as associate head coach at Ohio State University and will succeed Cyndi Gallagher, who is retiring.

"The legacy of athletic and academic excellence at UCLA is unmatched," said Wolfrum in a statement released last week by UCLA, "and I am proud to lead Bruin swimming and diving in carrying on that tradition."

Wolfrum is one of just three women in charge of Top 25 Div. I women's programs, according to swimswam.com, a leading media outlet covering competitive swimming. The UCLA opening was considered the most desirable of this college offseason, the website noted.

Wolfrum was hired as an assistant coach at Ohio State in 2014 before being promoted to associate head coach before the 2016-17 campaign. She previously made coaching stops as a volunteer assistant coach at Stanford, and as an assistant coach at the College of Saint Benedict in St. Joseph, Minn., for three years before rising to head coach for one year.

She helped the St. Ben's Blazers to fourth place at the 2012 MIAC Championships. During her tenure, she coached 11 All-MIAC swimmers, including a team-record eight in 2012-13 while head coach.

Wolfrum was a four-year letter winner and two-time team captain at St. Cloud State. She helped the Huskies to a Northern Sun Swimming Championship in her senior season and qualified for conference championships four times. She graduated with honors in 2009, receiving a degree in mathematics with a minor in statistics.

During her five-season run in Columbus, the Ohio State women compiled a 48-9 dual meet record and finished in the Top 25 at the NCAA Championships four times.