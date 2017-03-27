Prostitution charges were leveled Monday against a now-fired Minnesota Department of Commerce deputy commissioner for attempting to hire an undercover officer for sex online.

Michael Shane Deal, 46, of Litchfield, Minn., was charged by the St. Paul city attorney’s office with one count of gross misdemeanor engaging in prostitution after he was caught in a police sting on March 7.

Deal agreed to pay $100 for 30 minutes of sex, and met with an undercover officer posing as a prostitute, according to the charge.

Soon after Deal’s arrest, state Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman issued a statement saying that Deal’s “appointment with the Commerce Department has ended, effective immediately.” Rothman appointed Sarah Butler as acting deputy commissioner for financial institutions. Deal had held the role for more than three years.

According to the criminal complaint signed last week and filed Monday in Ramsey County District Court: police posted an ad online advertising sexual services for money. Several men responded, including Deal, who began a text message conversation with the undercover officer about 10 a.m.

“In that conversation,” the complaint said, “defendant asked about a time and place they could meet and indicated specific sexual preferences.”

Deal agreed to the officer’s proposed fee, and arranged to meet with her after his work meetings.

Deal arrived at the hotel room about 3 p.m., hugged the officer at the door and tried to kiss her, the complaint said. He removed his suit coat, socks and shoes, and agreed to wear a condom.

The officer asked Deal to place $100 on the dresser. Deal complied, at which time the officer signaled other officers to initiate an arrest.

The audio exchange was recorded by police. Four other men also were arrested as part of the operation.

According to Deal’s LinkedIn page, he was deputy commissioner for financial institutions and before that worked in the banking sector for nearly 20 years. He was community bank president at Bank Midwest in New Ulm, and had a stint with Bremer Bank as a senior credit analyst and loan officer.

