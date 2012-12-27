At Torre de San Miguel Homes on the working-class west side of St. Paul, dozens of grade school kids gather after school to complete their homework with the help of volunteer tutors in sessions that often conclude with card games. Later, their parents gather to improve their English, study for citizenship or work on employment-related skills. A few miles away, at Garden Terrace Apartments in Little Canada, 91-year-old Vivian Henningfield still walks for exercise, volunteers in the gardening club and makes homemade get-well cards for neighbors who aren't feeling well. These low-income kids and the senior citizens are part of a growth business. It's called CommonBond Communities, a 41-year-old St. Paul-based nonprofit that's also the largest affordable-housing developer and property manager in the Upper Midwest. CommonBond has 5,300 apartments and townhouses that serve 9,000 residents from Minneapolis-St. Paul to suburban Maple Grove and Lakeville. Like many nonprofits in the state, CommonBond struggled during the Great Recession but has rebounded thanks, in part, to the Federal Reserve's policy of keeping interest rates low to spur economic recovery. Lower rates have allowed CommonBond and others to refinance existing debt, extend loan terms and rebuild. After several years of backing and filling, the growth story is spreading among Minnesota's biggest nonprofits. Overall revenue at Minnesota's 100 largest nonprofits rose 4.2 percent to $47.36 billion in 2011 from $45.4 billion in 2010. And for the second consecutive year, revenue growth came across-the-board in all four categories -- health care, social services, education and art and culture. That's a sign that nonprofit organizations have continued to grow after the recession years of 2008-09, when revenue rose only at health care nonprofits. "Now it's post-recession management,'' said Jon Pratt, executive director of the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits. "These organizations are paying close attention to their business models and revenue streams. This sort of savvy economic development is new in the last 10 years. And some of the creative ones have grown very fast in the last few years.'' CommonBond, for example, finished a multiyear, $21 million capital campaign this month that will result in 4,000 additional housing units. It has refinanced millions in outstanding mortgages at lower rates and reinvested cash in renovations, expansions and new projects. Meanwhile, demand for affordable housing has soared. CommonBond has nearly 5,800 families and individuals on its housing waiting list, a number that has hovered around an all-time high since the recession hit in 2008. "We don't have to advertise," CommonBond CEO Paul Fate said. "The number of people in Minnesota paying more than half their income for housing has doubled since the recession. That's an indicator of people under economic stress." 'Study buddy' John Berg, a retired Wells Fargo bank executive and co-chairman of the CommonBond capital campaign, emphasized that the organization's success is linked to its "more-than-housing'' model. The nonprofit spends $4 million annually on its Advantage Services program, which provides kids with on-site tutoring help; residents with job skills training; and fitness and health classes and activities that help senior residents stay healthy, independent and out of nursing homes. School kids who participate in CommonBond's "study buddy" program with trained volunteers for 90 minutes a week boast a 90 percent high school graduation rate -- far higher than the Minneapolis and St. Paul public school average. The idea is to provide housing that produces educated citizens who can eventually support themselves in market-rate housing and fill critical job shortages as baby boomers retire over the next decade. "It gives people hope, a stable home near a school and sometimes increased skills," Berg said. ''Everybody deserves that. That's why my wife and I are involved." (CommonBond posted $50.1 million in consolidated revenue in 2011. But only a portion of its overall revenue gets reported on the organization's form 990 as "tax-exempt" revenue, which explains why the nonprofit did not make our Nonprofit 100 list. CommonBond formed a separate, taxable nonprofit business that includes its property management and development units, which generate most of its revenue.) Other nonprofits taking advantage of cheap money include: Project for Pride in Living (PPL), which in June merged one of its subsidiaries with Rebuild Resources, a St. Paul-based nonprofit that helps recovering men and women rebuild their lives through employment programs. To make the merger work, PPL officials took a close look at all the contracts and loans it was taking on. Steve Cramer, PPL president and executive director, said the nonprofit was able to refinance a $500,000 loan Rebuild Resources had taken out against one of the properties.

"We were able to both refinance at a lower interest rate and extend the term, so there was an annual savings of about $8,000 a year," Cramer said. "Eight thousand dollars a year doesn't sound like much, but to me that represents eight $1,000-a-year donors, so that's pretty good.'' Shattuck St. Mary's, a private college preparatory school in Faribault, opened Fayfield Hall, its new science, technology, engineering and math building in the summer of 2011. The building was named after lead donor and Shattuck alum Bob Fayfield, founder of Banner Engineering in Plymouth. Greg Engel, chief financial officer of Shattuck St. Mary's, said the school was able to finance the new building through donations and tax-exempt debt. "Being able to borrow this money so cheaply, we were able to do a little more than we thought we were able to," Engel said. The school is currently working with the Bank of Montreal on a mix of partially taxable and partially tax-exempt borrowing through the city of Faribault. That money was used to refurbish a vacant campus building into the "WeCreate Center,'' which opened Oct. 1st. "From our standpoint, the really low debt [cost] has become a godsend," Engel said. Lifeworks Services helps people with disabilities through employment programs and customized support services. It operates eight facilities, seven of which are leased. But Lifeworks owns its newest facility in part because of the low-cost financing. Three years ago the Eagan-based organization was looking to move out of a leased facility into a new one in Apple Valley. The nonprofit took advantage of low-interest, bank-qualified, tax-exempt bond financing through Minnesota Bank and Trust of Edina and the city of Apple Valley. "We found out we were able to increase from a 10,000-square-foot leased facility to an 18,000-square-foot owned facility," said Lifeworks President Judy Lysne. "And our costs are actually lower on an operating basis." A look at the categories Health care nonprofits, including insurers like Blue Cross and Blue Shield and health care providers like the Mayo Clinic, accounted for 92 percent of the revenue on our 2011 list, the same as in 2010. Education groups, including private colleges, universities and prep schools, account for the next-biggest portion with about 5 percent of revenue. Social services and arts and culture nonprofits account for the remaining 3 percent. Health care and education organizations traditionally are the most recession-resistant types of nonprofits, in part because demand for their services tends to remain steady and they can pass along costs by raising fees and tuition. In 2011, health care nonprofits spent about 96.7 cents in expenses for every $1 of revenue. Education nonprofits spent about 95 cents for each revenue dollar. Social services agencies and arts group are more vulnerable to economic downturns, in part because they rely more heavily on contributions and government grants, which have fallen in recent years. As a group, the 35 social services nonprofits we surveyed spent 98.7 cents on expenses for every $1 of revenue they brought in. That marks a big improvement from both 2009 and 2010, when expenses exceeded revenue at social services agencies. Arts and culture groups also have struggled with declining contributions, as many cash-strapped donors give less or divert contributions to organizations that address basic needs such as food, clothing and shelter. Arts groups on average spent 98.2 cents on expenses for each $1 of revenue, an improvement over last year when the group spent $1.05 for each revenue dollar. Employment steady Despite the Great Recession, employment in the nonprofit sector has shown slow-but-steady growth, according to the Minnesota Council of Nonprofits. In 2011, the council reported 298,744 nonprofit workers -- many of them in the health care sector -- up about 2 percent over 2010. Nonprofits of all kinds accounted for about 11.5 percent of Minnesota's workforce in 2011. The Minnesota Council on Foundation's annual Giving in Minnesota report shows donations from individuals, foundations and corporate giving programs rose 2.6 percent to $5.2 billion in 2010, the most recent year for which numbers are available. The majority of charitable giving in Minnesota comes from individuals, the council reports, and individual giving rose 3.4 percent from 2009 to $3.8 billion in 2010. "This was the first increase in individual giving levels since 2007,'' the council said. But "overall individual giving remained 14 percent lower than its high of $4.4 billion in 2007.'' Nonprofits that have sizable endowments also have seen their investment portfolios fluctuate with global markets since 2008. For accounting purposes, investment gains and losses are counted as revenue. HEALTH CARE Because of state law and regulatory policies, HMOs and most hospitals in Minnesota are incorporated as nonprofits. As a result, health care nonprofits dominate the Nonprofit 100 survey, accounting for 53 of the top 100 organizations in 2011.