U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, trailing the biggest names in the Democratic presidential primary polls, got her best chance to reverse her fortunes Tuesday in the final debate ahead of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3.

The six-way encounter at Drake University in Des Moines — to date, the smallest collection of candidates on a debate stage — also was Klobuchar's last chance to face off directly with her Democratic rivals in a televised debate before early voting starts Friday in Minnesota.

Tuesday's was the first debate since President Donald Trump authorized the killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, leading to a renewed focus on foreign policy and military action.

The Minnesota senator sidestepped her past skepticism over the qualifications of former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a former naval officer, to serve as commander-in-chief. Instead, she opted to train her sights on the president's actions.

"I think right now what we should be talking about is what's going on with Donald Trump," Klobuchar said. "Donald Trump is taking us pell-mell to another war."

With time running out before voters render their verdict, Klobuchar has sought to present herself as a moderate alternative to the top tier's most left-leaning candidates: Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., answers a question Tuesday during a Democratic presidential primary debate in Des Moines.

Sanders, who identifies as a democratic socialist from Vermont, topped the field in last week's Des Moines Register poll as the choice of 20% of likely Iowa caucusgoers. Warren followed at 17%.

More crucially for Klobuchar's hopes, she also went into the debate trailing the other two centrists in the field: Buttigieg, and former Vice President Joe Biden, who leads in most national polls. Buttigieg garnered 16% in the Des Moines Register poll, in a virtual statistical tie with Warren and Biden.

Klobuchar, consistently running outside the top tier, came in fifth in the Des Moines Register poll at 6%, though she improved somewhat in a Monmouth University poll this week, with 8% support among Iowa caucusgoers.

In what has become a fluid primary contest with no clear leader, Biden topped the new Monmouth University poll, with 24% support.

While many polls show a large number of Iowa voters still undecided, Klobuchar took to the stage needing to overcome the gap between herself and the clutch of better known candidates in a contest that for many Democrats comes down to electability in a general election against President Donald Trump.

The Monmouth poll, released the day before the last debate, provided a ray of hope for Klobuchar, showing "notable swing" among voters 65 and older away from Buttigieg and toward Biden or, to a lesser extent, Klobuchar.

The poll also found Klobuchar and Buttigieg vying for voters who might slip away from Biden.

"A plurality of older voters line up behind Biden, but others in that age group seem to be looking for a fresher face," said Monmouth polling director Patrick Murray. "They appear to be split between Buttigieg and Klobuchar."

While Klobuchar trails the poll leaders in the money chase as well, she benefited from the two most recent debates in November and December, where strong performances helped boost her national media profile and fundraising.

Some of her best debate moments have helped her focus her campaign narrative as a unifying presence in the face of hyper-partisanship, though she has yet to galvanize the Democratic base or assert herself as a top contender in 2020.

The setting for the debate placed Klobuchar in familiar territory: This month, she wrapped up a tour of all of Iowa's 99 counties. She also boasts the most endorsements from active Iowa legislators at 12.

Klobuchar also hoped to benefit from the smaller cast of candidates on the stage, affording her and the remaining contestants more time to make their mark going into the next phase of the primaries.