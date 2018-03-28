A southern Minnesota food manufacturer is recalling more than 96,000 pounds of canned chicken sold at Sam’s Club locations nationwide after hard plastic was found in some of its containers, federal food safety inspectors announced Wednesday.

Mankato-based Tony Downs Food Co. processes and packages private labels for various grocery and retail stores. The batch containing bits of plastic were packaged at its Madelia, Minn., plant under the Member’s Mark brand, which is Sam’s Club’s private label.

Tony Downs received two consumer complaints of extraneous material on Tuesday. The recalled products include 12.5-ounce and 50-ounce cans of Member’s Mark chunk chicken breast produced on Nov. 28 and 29. Consumers can check if their purchased products are affected on the Agriculture Department’s food safety website by referencing the can’s stamped codes.

A company spokesman said they believe they have identified the source of the contamination, but they are conducting an additional review to confirm it was an isolated incident.