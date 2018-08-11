Subscribe to the "Inside the News" podcast to receive the next episode on:
Proposed back-road route hits bumps in northern Minnesota
A deep divide over motorized vehicles in the wilderness is erupting anew over the proposed "Border-to-Border Touring Route."
Local
How alcohol foils rape investigations
Police are less likely to interview witnesses, assign cases to a detective or forward them to a prosecutor if the victim was drinking, according to a Star Tribune analysis. When cases involving alcohol do reach prosecutors, suspects are much less likely to be charged with a crime or convicted.
Local
Brooks: A tale of 2 splinters (and one $751 medical bill)
This is a story of bloodshed and cupcakes and our stupid-expensive health care system.
Minneapolis
Two seats up for grabs in Minneapolis school board race
The race for the citywide seats has touched on equity issues, budget strife, a referendum and steering the district into the future.
National
Wisconsin Democrats crowd in for chance to challenge Walker
Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker has been warning for months about a "blue wave" coming this fall, but so many Democrats are eager to ride it that it is a struggle for any dominant challenger to emerge.
