CEO Jim Leslie is continuing as the boss at Flipgrid, in the wake of its acquisition this summer by the education division of huge Microsoft.

“I and the entire team are in Minneapolis making Flipgrid the best student voice platform we and our educator community can imagine,” Leslie said in an e-mail message. “Our team of 22 Flipgrid employees is expanding in Minneapolis. We’re adding engineers and designers right now!”

Flipgrid makes a video-sharing platform for students and educators. Microsoft expects to propel the software to a larger network users.

Eran Megiddo, a vice president of Microsoft said in June: “We’re diligently committed to making sure their platform and products continue to work across the Microsoft, Google and partner ecosystems to benefit students and teachers everywhere.”

A University of Minnesota education professor conceived Flipgrid and joined in 2015 with veteran technology executives Leslie and Phil Soran, who became chairman of the board, to spin it out of the UofM. Flipgrid raised $17 million in equity from investors and paid the U’s education school $6.75 million for the rights to the technology.

The Flipgrid sale price was not disclosed. Asked how the investors did, Leslie responded:“This acquisition was a win for everybody involved, including our educators and their students who can now enjoy all the capabilities of Flipgrid for free.”

Users include an estimated 20 million educators, students and families in 180 countries.