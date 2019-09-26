Five-star Prior Lake big man Dawson Garcia will be the first Minnesota player in the 2020 class to take an official visit with the Gophers when he comes to campus this weekend.

Garcia, who is ranked as high as No. 22 nationally, recently narrowed his list of schools to seven, which includes Marquette, North Carolina, Indiana, Kansas, Arizona and Memphis.

The 6-foot-11 power forward visited the Gophers unofficially twice this fall, including for last weekend’s football game vs. Georgia Southern.

In late July, Garcia said Minnesota would “definitely be in the mix, because it’s my hometown.”

“It’s definitely something to strongly consider,” Garcia said after the July evaluation period. “Sometimes here and there I’ll be at the gym and there will be some older (fans) and some even that played there back in the day. They’ll try to convince me to play there. It’s cool to hear their thoughts on everything. I would definitely feel comfortable there.”

A big factor in Garcia’s decision, though, will be joining a winning program. The Gophers got back on track last season reaching the NCAA tournament second round.

“I see the program going up,” he said. “Last year, they had a super strong season. They had the two transfers sitting out last year (Marcus Carr and Payton Willis). I think they are very good players who are going to help a lot. Losing (Amir) Coffey hurt a little bit, but I think they’ll pick up pretty good.”

Richard Pitino has no commitments yet in the 2020 class, but Garcia, Minnehaha Academy's five-star guard Jalen Suggs and Hopkins four-star guard Kerwin Walton are still uncommitted from the offered players in Minnesota. Walton is visiting Arizona this weekend on an official trip.

Pitino is also hosting four-star Chicago Bloom High school center Martice Mitchell on an official visit this weekend. The 6-10 Mitchell also has offers from Iowa, Xavier and Illinois.