Caleb Heath kept hunting as his family was packing up to leave the Garrison area for home in Elk River. The youth’s determination on a cold morning was rewarded when this seven-point buck edged into his view at a distance of 35 yards. When the deer turned broadside, Caleb fired a .243-caliber rifle that downed the animal within a short distance of where it was hit.

Shanna Stucky, 35, of Mora, Minn., has hunted deer since she was 12. This 197-pound buck shot on private land near Ogilvie, Minn., on Nov. 4 was her biggest by far with antlers 17 inches wide.

Cora Rushmeyer, 10, of Albany, Minn., harvested her first deer, an 8-point buck, hunting with her mother, Angie, on the family farm near Long Prairie.

In his third year of deer hunting, Dalin Lappe of Rockford, shot this 12-pointer near Long Prairie, Minn., with a brush rifle on the opener. The deer was chasing two does when it slowed 20 yards behind his stand.

John George, 11, of the Detroit Lakes area, was with his father, Simon, when the youth shot this 8-pointer last Friday near Frazee, Minn.