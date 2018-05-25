Michelle Fischbach, the Republican state senator who ascended to the position of lieutenant governor in the DFL administration of Gov. Mark Dayton, is resigning her Senate seat and will finally take the oath of office for the lieutenant governor position on Friday.

“I have decided to resign my seat in the Senate,” Fischbach wrote in an email to her Senate Republican colleagues Friday morning. She said she would not run in an special election for the seat, and Dayton’s office announced early Friday morning that she would be sworn in as lieutenant governor at 10 a.m., joined by Dayton and her family.

A spokesman for Dayton confirmed Fischbach’s plan to resign her Senate seat.

Fischbach had been holding off from being officially sworn into the position amid a legal challenge from DFLers who maintained the state constitution prohibited her from serving in both roles.

Fischbach’s position as president of the state Senate meant she became lieutenant governor when Dayton appointed the former lieutenant governor Tina Smith to the U.S. Senate following the resignation of Al Franken.

Fischbach’s email to colleagues did not give a reason for her step down from the Senate, where she has served for more than two decades.

“I have appreciated all of the friendship, fun and hard work over the last 22 years,” Fischbach emailed her colleagues. “I have been honored to serve with all of you and privileged to have been allowed to serve as President of the Senate.”

