Two businesses on the corner of Selby Avenue and St. Albans Street in St. Paul were damaged in a fire that's under investigation.

The fire broke out about 9:30 p.m. Saturday and crews arrived to find heavy smoke inside. Conditions soon got worse.

"We were there all night trying to get the fire out," Assistant Chief Mike Gaede said Sunday.

The damaged building, located in a mostly residential part of the Summit-University neighborhood, is home to a barber shop and grocery store. Two apartments are above.

Damage is extensive, Gaede said, but no one was injured.

