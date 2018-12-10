In a season that is supposed to be full of joy and hope, members of a small church in Norwood Young America are mourning following a Sunday evening fire that destroyed most of the wood-framed building that had stood for nearly 150 years.

Crews from eight departments raced to the Church in the Maples United Methodist Church on E. Hill Street, but flames were already shooting out the front entrance and through the bell tower by the time they arrived.

“It got a head start on us,” said Norwood Young America Fire Chief Steve Zumberg, who was paged to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. The church had no fire alarms or sprinklers, so it’s likely the blaze had been burning long before somebody spotted flames poking out of the bell tower. “It had been going for a while.”

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATFE) and the state fire marshal were to sift through the chared remains to learn how the fire started. The answer may not come quickly, Zumberg said.

Church members watched in shock as the fire ravaged the building they had worshiped in earlier in the day and had decorated for Christmas. The small congregation, which is older than the building, had just celebrated its 160th anniversary earlier this year and called a new pastor last summer.

“It has been a long night and will be a long and difficult Christmas season for the members,” the Rev. Eli Somers wrote in a Facebook posting early Monday morning. “Pray that God’s light may shine even in this darkness and that we may still prepare our hearts for the coming of his Son.”

No one was in the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt, authorities said.

It was not immediately clear where future services would be held.

Zumberg was unsure if any artifacts could be saved and that it was probable that the building would have to be torn down.

“We have lost a lost a valuable part of the community,” he said.