Fire broke out early Friday at the homeless encampment in south Minneapolis, the second such incident involving several tents at the camp in the last two weeks.
No one was injured, officials said.
Firefighters responded about 1 a.m. to the blaze, which involved six tents at the encampment.
Officials said there were reports of propane cylinders exploding before firefighters arrived, but the cause of the fire had not yet been determined.
KEVIN DUCHSCHERE
