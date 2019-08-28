Photo of Tommy Orange by Elena Seibert.

Twelve writers, including Tara Westover and Tommy Orange, have been nominated for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, an annual award that goes to one fiction writer and one nonfiction writer who address the theme of peace in their work.

This year's fiction finalists are:

Tommy Orange, for his debut colleciton of linked stories, "There, There."

Gina Apostol for "Insurrecto."

Moriel Rothman Zecher, a National Book Foundation "5 Under 35" honoree, for her debut, "Sadness is a White Bird."

Richard Powers, for his Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "The Overstory."

Golnaz Hashemzadeh for "What We Owe."

Mary Lynn Bracht for "White Chrysanthemum."

And the finalists in nonfiction are:

Tara Westover, for her memoir, "Educated," a finalist for a National Book Critics Circle Award.

David Blight, for his Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, "Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom."

Wil Haygood, for "Tigerland."

Anthony Hinton with Lara Love Hardin, for "The Sun Does Shine."

Eli Saslow, for "Rising out of Hatred."

Khalida Brohi, for "I Should Have Honor."

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize winners will be announced Sept. 17. Winners will receive $10,000 and runners-up will receive $5,000. At that time, writer N. Scott Momaday will receive the Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, presented to a writer with a distinguished body of work.

Previous Holbrooke award winners include Louise Erdrich, Wendell Berry and Tim O'Brien.