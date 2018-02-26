FINAL MEDAL TRACKER (102 medal events)

Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total

Norway 14 14 11 39

Germany 14 10 7 31

Canada 11 8 10 29

United States 9 8 6 23

Netherlands 8 6 6 20

South Korea 5 8 4 17

OA Russia 2 6 9 17

Switzerland 5 6 4 15

France 5 4 6 15

Sweden 7 6 1 14

Austria 5 3 6 14

Japan 4 5 4 13

Italy 3 2 5 10

China 1 6 2 9

Czech Republic 2 2 3 7

Finland 1 1 4 6

Britain 1 0 4 5

Belarus 2 1 0 3

Slovakia 1 2 0 3

Australia 0 2 1 3

Poland 1 0 1 2

Slovenia 0 1 1 2

New Zealand 0 0 2 2

Spain 0 0 2 2

Hungary 1 0 0 1

Ukraine 1 0 0 1

Belgium 0 1 0 1

Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1

Latvia 0 0 1 1

Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1