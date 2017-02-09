E.L. James’ bestselling sadomasochist “Grey” trilogy enters Phase 2 of its feature film run with “Fifty Shades Darker.” Like its 2015 predecessor, “Fifty Shades of Grey,” it is a contemporary take on “Beauty and the Beast” plus bondage. Unlike the solemn origin story directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, this chapter, helmed by James Foley, finds it a bit easier to chuckle at some of the humor in its design. At least, I found it that way.

It makes sense to release the film as we approach Valentine’s Day. It plays like a story for couples hoping to spice up a stuffy relationship, not first-date material. Having established a torrid relationship between Dakota Johnson’s innocent ingénue Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dorman’s stern young billionaire businessman Christian Grey, the first film ended with a cliffhanger as she walked away from his insistence on mild bedroom cruelty, food play and legally binding nondisclosure agreements.

The sequel demonstrates that she still likes it when he grabs her by the — uh — psyche. Irresistibly complex and troubled, the hunky bad boy literally falls to his knees to win her back, and begins to share the secrets of his own conflicted childhood, his complicated (but so fixable!) personal issues, as well as extraordinary jewelry and technical bedroom paraphernalia. As their affair rekindles, he tells her, “I don’t know whether to worship at your feet or spank you.” Game as ever, she replies, “I’ll take option two.”

That’s nice, because on a conversational level, Christian is deeply boring. Better at issuing instructions than self-expression, he seems like a bad fit for Anastasia.

The path to a normal vanilla relationship, which Anastasia endorses with a carton of Ben & Jerry’s, is difficult to climb. The main characters find themselves tangled in a villainous five-way standoff with past and potential future lovers. Anastasia and Christian are stalked by his exes, Kim Basinger as a matronly kink guru who turned him on to his darker side, and Bella Heathcote as a wrist-slashing, trigger-pulling sex submissive who wants her own second chance with him. Anastasia’s square-jawed boss (Max Martini) schemes to capture her with increasingly theatrical moves that stop just short of tying her to a railroad track.

The movie supplies readers of the James books with most of what they want, and too little BDSM to exasperate viewers of legal age. While it sputters and tailspins like the shuddering helicopter that Christian pilots to a pointless 11th-hour misadventure, “Fifty Shades Darker” is a misfire people can walk away from without painful scars.

Fifty Shades Darker ★★ out of 4 stars Rating: R for strong erotic sexual content, graphic nudity and language.

It’s sinfully decadent junk food with sprinkles on top.

One of the best surprises here is the screen debut of Twin Cities alum José James as a lounge singer at a Grey family gala, crooning “They Can’t Take That Away From Me.” In a film whose starlet’s high point is taking a pensive stroll in the rain and the star’s big moment is a shirtless handstand, you take your pleasures where you can.