Super Bowl week tradition holds that the owners of the host city team throw a party for the owners of the other 31 teams as well as NFL executives, including Commissioner Roger Goodell.

So on Feb. 1, the Vikings owners, the Wilf family, will play host to an invite-only dinner soiree at St. Paul’s Union Depot where Sting and comedian Frank Caliendo will perform.

Vikings vice president Lester Bagley said that two-thirds of the owners usually show at the event and that some 300 guests are anticipated. “This is an opportunity for the Vikings organization to have a celebration with our partners, staff, NFL owners, business and community leaders. We’re excited,” he said.

After the meal, the crowd will swell to a some 1,500 guests who will be entertained by Sting and his band as well as hip-hop DJ and performer Biz Markie. Caliendo, former faux prognosticator on Fox NFL Sunday and impressionist, will perform at the dinner.

Rock stars of this stature can command $1 million-plus for private gigs. Oftentimes there can be a discount if the artist has a prior relationship with a corporate sponsor.

New York-based Michael Scott Events will cater the party. The caterer’s website shows lavish table settings with sparkling place settings, dazzling centerpieces, rows of candles, abundant floral arrangements and lush, intimate lighting. The company’s motto is “Your Taste Our Style” and it calls food “the chandelier in the room.”

Sting will perform at a party for NFL owners hosted by the Wilf family during Super Bowl LII festivities.

Michael Scott Events will work in concert with Minneapolis-based Chowgirls Killer Catering. John Kraus of Patisserie 46 in Minneapolis will provide desserts and baked goods.

Bagley said leftover food will be donated to Second Harvest Heartland.