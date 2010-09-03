Denny Hecker may be heading back to the slammer.

The government filed a motion Thursday to revoke the bond of the former auto magnate. Prosecutors said Hecker has been making new attempts to hide assets -- including cashing and not disclosing more than $150,000 in checks -- while awaiting trial on federal fraud charges.

The new crimes occurred "as recently as July 2010," prosecutors wrote.

"While on release after being charged in this case with bankruptcy fraud and wire fraud, the defendant has committed multiple additional acts of bankruptcy fraud by secretly liquidating and concealing assets belonging to the bankruptcy estate," they said.

Hecker may have committed wire fraud "within the last few weeks," prosecutors said. They also assert that he defied court orders requiring him to report any changes in his income or assets after he pleaded poverty earlier this year and was given an attorney at public expense.

That attorney, Brian Toder, was taken aback by the government's allegations.

"I've got five things to say," Toder said late Thursday. "One, it doesn't look good for Denny. Two, he will remain out of custody until a hearing."

"Three, I learned a few things reading the government's motion, and I won't say anything more [about that]. Four, my experience is that the federal courts are not hesitant about locking someone up if a court order has been violated.

"And five, defending Mr. Hecker will be exponentially more difficult if he is incarcerated. Because of the mounds of data that we have to go through, it's easier to find things if he's there," Toder said.

Still driving a Cadillac

Hecker was jailed for three days this spring for failing to turn over financial information to a Hennepin County judge overseeing two of his alimony cases.