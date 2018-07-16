“Lake Calhoun” is officially off the map.

Following the lead of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the federal government now recognizes Lake Calhoun as Lake Bde Maka Ska.

The DNR approved the name change in January and it became official then. The U.S. Board of Geographic Names got on board with the change last month.

“What this means is that any maps created by the government will say Bde Maka Ska instead of Lake Calhoun,” said Robin Smothers, a spokeswoman for the park board. “For us it was changed when the DNR change the name earlier this year.”

The U.S. Board on Geographic Names is a federal body created in 1890 to maintain uniform geographic name usage throughout the federal government. Going forward, the board will recognize the Dakota name for the lake “Lake White Earth” or “Lake White Bank” and is the original name given by the Dakota tribe that settled on the Southern shores.

Lake Calhoun had been named in honor of John C. Calhoun, the seventh vice president of the United States from 1825 to 1832 and a senator from South Carolina. He also remembered for strongly defending slavery.

Those views led to a push to change the name of one of Minneapolis’ signature lakes, a process that took more than two years and was opposed by a group of citizens who felt the name change was unnecessary.