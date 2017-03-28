The federal government has joined a second whistleblower lawsuit alleging that Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group wrongly received higher payments from Medicare after submitting false information about enrollee health problems to the government health insurance program.

In a filing this month, federal prosecutors said they want to merge the second case with a whistleblower lawsuit unsealed in February that alleged UnitedHealth and customers of its subsidiary for data and analytics received hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars in government overpayments related to “risk adjustment.”

Like in the earlier case, UnitedHealth on Tuesday issued a statement saying the company was confident it complied with Medicare rules.

Earlier this month, the federal government disclosed it has ongoing investigations about risk adjustment practices at four other carriers including health insurance giants Aetna and Cigna.

“Litigating against Medicare Advantage plans to create new rules through the courts will not fix widely-acknowledged government policy shortcomings or help Medicare Advantage members,” UnitedHealth Group said in its statement.

UnitedHealth Group is the parent company of UnitedHealthcare, which is the nation’s largest health insurer. The health insurer is one of the nation’s largest providers of Medicare Advantage (MA) health insurance plans, where the government provides insurers with a per-member per-month payment for managing the health care of enrollees. Medicare will increase these “capitation payments” for patients who have a greater risk of needing costly treatments.

The new lawsuit says that UnitedHealthcare and related companies submitted information to Medicare about patient diagnoses to justify payments, and then later performed record reviews to find more diagnosis codes that could justify further payments. These retrospective reviews have a legitimate purpose in improving the accuracy of risk adjustment information, the lawsuit says, but alleges UnitedHealthcare didn’t use these reviews to correct errors in the information originally provided to Medicare.

“Defendants designed, utilized and/or conducted retrospective reviews that resulted in only adding diagnosis codes that were not previously reported to the government ... but concealed, and failed and refused to withdraw, diagnosis codes previously reported to the government that were unsupported by the reviewed medical charts,” the lawsuits states. Correcting the information “would have lowered defendants’ MA patients’ risk scores and thus lowered payments by the government to defendants.”

The lawsuit says the defendants’ “certifications were knowingly false and fraudulent because UnitedHealthcare and [related companies] knew that the retrospective review results submitted to [the federal government] were faulty and deficient.”

In its statement, UnitedHealth Group said: “We are honored to serve millions of seniors through Medicare Advantage, proud of the access to quality health care we provided, and confident we complied with program rules.”

Back in 2013, federal prosecutors opted to not join the second whistleblower’s lawsuit, which was originally filed under seal in 2009. On March 24, the federal government notified a court in California that it had decided to partly intervene in the case, which was originally brought by James Swoben on behalf of the federal government. The lawsuit identifies Swoben as a California resident.

The whistleblower case unsealed in February was brought by Benjamin Poehling, a former director of finance at UnitedHealth Group who worked in Minnesota. Prosecutors have asked for a hearing on whether the two cases can be consolidated.

Medicare health plans make payments to doctors and hospitals when enrollees use services. The government, in turn, pays the health plans a capitation payment that’s meant to cover health care costs plus the insurance company’s overhead.

Rules for how payments should be risk adjusted for patient illnesses have been controversial in the past, with UnitedHealthcare suing the federal government in January 2016 over a change in guidance on how to assess the health status of enrollees.

In whistleblower cases that allege false claims, lawsuits are filed by “relators” on behalf of the federal government. The cases are filed to recover funds for the government, with relators receiving a portion of any recoveries.

