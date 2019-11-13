While a police K-9 tore into Frank Baker’s shin, St. Paul officer Brett Palkowitsch kicked him in the ribs twice, breaking them. Then he kicked him again.

A jury heard opening arguments Wednesday morning in a federal trial in St. Paul that will determine if Palkowitsch should be held criminally liable for violating Baker’s civil rights, or if the officer was justified in using force to bring what he believed to be a dangerous suspect into compliance.

The case, stemming from the June 2016 incident, marks a rare example of a police officer being charged criminally for using force on duty. Along with graphic squad car dash cam footage which captured the incident, much of federal prosecutors’ case relies heavily on the testimony of Palkowitsch’s colleagues, including two who have since left the department.

Palkowitsch, 32, was indicted in January on one count of deprivation of rights in connection with the incident, which left Baker severely injured. The city later settled with Baker for a record $2 million.

The indictment alleges that Palkowitsch used unreasonable force when he kicked Baker. A conviction carries a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Palkowitsch remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the case. Chief Todd Axtell fired Palkowitsch, going beyond the discipline recommended by the Police Civilian Internal Affairs Review Commission, but by law had to rehire him after an arbitrator ruled in 2017 that he should get his job back.

Frank A. Baker, 53, spent 14 days in Regions Hospital after the police dog bit his right leg several times.

On June 24, St. Paul officers responded to an anonymous 911 report of a violent mob in the streets, with 13 people carrying golf clubs and bats. The caller said one man, who he described as African-American with dread locks and a white t-shirt, was carrying a gun.

Two officers arrived on scene and reported finding no evidence of a violent mob. Officer Brian Ficcadenti was the first to encounter Baker in a parked car behind a building. Ficcadenti ordered Baker out of the car. Baker obliged, but Ficcadenti wrote in his report that he eventually deployed his K-9, Falco, because Baker allegedly refused to walk toward him. Ficcadenti was suspended for 30 days for his role in the incident. He and Falco were also removed from the K-9 unit.

What exactly happened next will be debated over the next week in the courtroom.

According to his attorneys, Palkowitsch arrived to find the K-9 biting what he presumed was a dangerous suspect. The other officer lost control of the situation, they said, and when Baker failed to comply with the officers’ commands, Palkowitsch applied “calculated foot strikes.”

“He was not taught that you cannot kick,” defense attorney Deborah Ellis said.

The prosecutors say Palkowitsch explicitly violated training, which instructs officers not to intervene when a canine has been deployed onto a suspect, and the other officers on the scene were in disbelief as they watched him repeatedly kick Baker, ultimately breaking several ribs and collapsing his lung. Palkowitsch later bragged about breaking Baker’s ribs to fellow officers, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Dembo.

Dembo said the other officers reported their disgust with Palkowitsch’s behavior, even though they feared “being labeled a rat” by fellow officers.

Staff writer Chao Xiong contributed to this report.