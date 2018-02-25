A northern Minnesota woman has been missing for nearly a month, and federal authorities are involved in trying to find her.
Amy Dow, 27, who lives in Ponemah on the Red Lake Indian Reservation, was last seen on Jan. 27 leaving her home, according to the FBI.
Dow is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 98 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has “Castillo” tattooed high on the left side of her chest. She also has two moles on the left side of her face, one on her cheek and one on the corner of her upper lip.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call Red Lake police at 1-218-679-3313 or the FBI at 763-569-8000.
