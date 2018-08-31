Three children and their father died Thursday when the watercraft they were paddling capsized on Lake Superior near the Apostle Islands.

The mother was the lone survivor, authorities said.

The family reportedly was staying in a cabin on Madeline Island. They reportedly left the island about 4 p.m. to paddle to Michigan Island, which is about 4 miles away, said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Daniel Peters. He said he isn’t sure whether the family was in a canoe or kayak.

The Coast Guard responded to a distress call about 8:45 p.m. The mother had sent a text to her sister, who also was staying on Madeline Island with her family. The sister called authorities.

Peters said the Coast Guard launched a small boat from Bayfield and a helicopter from Traverse City, Mich., while also sending out emergency information to local mariners. A local boat heard the call and found the mother in the water, Peters said.

The bodies of the woman’s husband and her 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son were recovered Thursday night. Emergency workers searched through the night for her 8-year-old daughter, who was found Friday morning by the National Park Service, Peters said.

The family were all wearing life jackets, he said.

“I think hypothermia was a huge factor [in their deaths], especially for the children,” Peters said.

It’s unclear what caused the vessel to capsize, he said. “I think [the lake] was fairly calm,” Peters said. “They were paddling in a channel and there’s usually some current there.”