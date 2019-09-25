A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, continuing a deadly stretch in Minnesota’s capital city.

Map: Fatal Shooting in St. Paul Map: Fatal Shooting in St. Paul

Officers responded to the intersection of Mendota Street and Fremont Avenue E. around 7:30 p.m., where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the scene.

Multiple 911 callers reported hearing upward of a dozen shots, as a suspect chased the victim on the sidewalk, according to emergency dispatch audio. The gunman reportedly fled on foot in the opposite direction.

It marks St. Paul’s 21st homicide of the year and the seventh this month. Police say they can’t recall such a bloody spell, which includes last week’s slaying of a man leaving Bible study with his young daughter and a nine-hour stretch earlier this month during which three people were fatally shot.

Check back with StarTribune.com for more on this developing story.