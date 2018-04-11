Shares of Fastenal sank 6 percent in morning trading Wednesday after the release of the company's first quarter results.

The Winona-based company met Wall Street expectations, reporting a 13.2 percent increase in revenue year over year and a 30 percent increase in earnings.

Investors, though, were hoping for a bigger surprise on the upside, and the company was the biggest decliner Wednesday morning among S&P 500 companies.

Fastenal earned $174.3 million, or 61 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31. That compares with $134.2 million, or 46 cents per share, in the same period a year ago. Revenue was $1.2 billion.

Profit margins at Fastenal did decrease. Gross profit, as a percentage of net sales, declined 73 basis points to 48.7 percent in the first quarter, down from 49.4 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

Dan Florness, president and CEO of Fastenal, told analysts on the company's earnings call that part of the hit to profit margins was due to inflationary pressures on sales of fasteners at the local level, but he called it a habitual problem that was fixable going forward.

With manufacturing and industrial activity picking up, the strong economy generally bode well for Fastenal, which is one of the largest industrial suppliers in the U.S. It has more than 2,500 stores and a growing installation of industrial vending machines and Onsite locations (dedicated sales and service centers installed within or close to customer facilities).

However the harsh winter weather did have an impact.

"Weather hit us hard in the quarter," Florness told analysts. The company canceled 332 of its delivery routes in the quarter due to weather, a 65 percent increase from the number of route cancellations in the first quarter of 2017.

Fastenal signed 5,679 industrial vending devices in the first quarter bringing the installed base to 73,561, an increase of 14.2 percent over March 31, 2017. It also signed 100 new Onsite locations in the first quarter, compared with 64 signings in the first quarter last year. The installed vending machines and Onsite locations help Fastenal monitor and restock customer supplies.