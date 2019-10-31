A public-private redevelopment initiative in Winona announced Thursday that Fastenal Co. will be erecting a major new office building on the city’s downtown riverfront that eventually will house up to 600 employees.

Fastenal started with a handful of investors in Winona in 1967 by offering prepackaged nuts and bolts through vending machines. The business model drew little interest and the company pivoted to offering fasteners over the counter. It has since prospered.

The company’s new office building was designed by The Kubala Washatko Architects (TKWA), based in Cedarburg, Wis. It will be built at the intersection of 2nd and Washington streets next to the recently rebuilt Hwy. 43 bridge. C.D. Smith Construction, the Fond du Lac, Wis.-based general contractor, expects to break ground next year and complete the project in 2021.

“We believe in this community,” Fastenal President and CEO Dan Florness said in a statement. He said he expects the new building to help the company recruit employees.

Florness praised “Opportunity Winona,” a four-year-old public-private partnership that aims to help redevelop the community by creating jobs, adding housing and stimulating commercial activity. The organization has four goals: strengthening the connection between the downtown and the riverfront, expanding economic activity, improving connectivity, and beautifying the downtown streetscape. Previous projects have resulted in $40 million in private investments and $6.5 million in city spending.

Winona Mayor Mark Peterson said that the Fastenal project will bring a key part of downtown back to life.

“This is an absolutely great day for Winona,” Peterson said in a statement.

Christie Ransom, president and CEO of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, said that by adding hundreds of employees in the new Fastenal building, the project would help draw new businesses and support those already operating downtown.

“Our challenge now is to keep working together to build on the momentum,” Ransom said in a news release.