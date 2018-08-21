Farmington Police Chief Brian Lindquist was dismissed from his job Monday night by the City Council, despite the loud objections of more than 200 residents who rallied in support of Lindquist.

The residents, spilling out into the hallway and watching the meeting on a TV screen, told stories of their positive encounters with Lindquist. Several shouted their disapproval over council members.

Council Member Katie Bernhjelm offered an explanation why the city had asked Lindquist to step down, citing “past demonstrations of poor leadership.” She said the chief had missed meetings, failed to communicate and made decisions without consulting the council.

“This decision was entirely preventable,” Bernhjelm said.

The council narrowly approved a separation agreement with the chief, who has held the position for 12 years.

Addressing the crowd, Lindquist said he wasn’t happy about the decision but that he would now “go on to the next chapter in his life.”