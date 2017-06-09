The family of Jamar Clark, a black man whose shooting death by Minneapolis police set off weeks of protests, has filed a federal lawsuit against the two officers involved.

The lawsuit alleging the officers used excessive force was filed Friday in U.S. District Court and names the officers — Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze — as defendants.

Clark was killed in November 2015 following a confrontation with the two officers, who were responding to a disturbance call at a North Side apartment complex. Both officers were later cleared in separate internal, state and federal investigations.

Clark’s death attracted international attention amid debate about race and policing and triggered a weekslong occupation of a nearby police station.

