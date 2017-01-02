The man fatally shot by a police officer in a Mankato hotel over the weekend has been identified by his family as a 33-year-old biology teacher from the Twin Cities.

Chase A. Tuseth, a graduate of Minnesota State University Mankato, was shot Saturday about 4 a.m. in the Country Inn and Suites off Hwy. 22, said his uncle, Mark Liptrap.

Police arrived at the hotel regarding a disturbance. An officer confronted Tuseth and the two struggled, police said. The officer shot Tuseth, and resuscitation efforts at the scene were unsuccessful, police added.

The officer was injured during the altercation and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato for treatment of unspecified injuries and released.

Tuseth is listed as being on staff at the Tokata Learning Center, an alternative high school in the Shakopee School District. Before that, he taught for three years until 2016 at Integrated Arts Academy in Chaska.

Tuseth was a 2008 graduate of Minnesota State Mankato and a high-jumper on the track team, Liptrap said. He attended high school in Stewartville, Minn., and competed at the state meet in 2001.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is heading up the investigation into the shooting and has yet to disclose any information. Police issued one statement about 5 hours after the confrontation and have revealed nothing since, including the officer's identity and status with the department in the wake of the shooting.

The Mankato Free Press, citing police dispatch audio, reported that the shooting occurred about 5 minutes after a hotel desk clerk called 911 and reported feeling threatened by a man behaving aggressively in the lobby. He was said to be throwing objects, including at the clerk.

According to the audio, emergency medical personnel reported that the man was shot in the left side, with an exit wound on his back.

Tuseth's uncle said he's baffled that his nephew would be a physical threat to police and has never been in any serious trouble with the law.

"This is just too weird, you know," he said. "It doesn't have to escalate to this."

Liptrap said Monday that Tuseth was probably socializing in his old college town. He said his nephew's car was located in a downtown parking lot, miles from the hotel.

"We only assume he had been drinking," said the uncle, who noted that it was Tuseth's habit to leave his car when he had been drinking and opt for a cab.

Tuseth was cited for drunken driving in 2008 in Scott County. After meeting various conditions set by the court, that charge was dismissed under what is called a "stay of adjudication."

Tuseth's parents, Mickie and Tony Tuseth, were notified by authorities of their son's death 14 hours after the shooting. Mickie Tuseth teaches and coaches track and cross-country in the Stewartville School District. Tony Tuseth taught until the previous school year and remains as an assistant girls basketball coach.

"The family is really upset" about the amount of time it took, Liptrap said.

"They're getting ready for a funeral and are totally devastated by this," he said.