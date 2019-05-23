Bounce away

The Big Bounce America is bringing the world's largest bounce house to the Twin Cities. Featured in the Guinness Book of World Records, the inflated attraction includes a basketball court, ball pit and giant slide. In the center, a DJ plays music complete with party lighting. Athletic types can take on "The Giant," a more than 900-foot-long obstacle course that features over 50 different challenges to crawl and climb through. The temporary attraction has a variety of sessions that begin with younger ages early in the day to adult-only sessions in the evening. (Noon-5 p.m. today; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. $16-$28. Aquila Park, 3110 Xylon Av. S., St. Louis Park. thebigbounceamerica.com.)

MELISSA WALKER