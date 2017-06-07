Walker Art Center

Privileged Points

Nairy Baghramian (Iran, 2011/17)

As Magritte taught us, “Ceci N’est Pas Une Pipe” — not all objects are what they appear to be. This Berlin-based artist creates fictions out of object realities. A piece of steel, covered in epoxy and resin, is twisted and placed on the ground just so, with a seeming flexibility that suggests it is made of rubber. This photo is of a representative work; the actual piece won’t arrive until September, to coincide with a solo exhibit.