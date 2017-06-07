StarTribune

How the garden grew

By Alicia Eler • Star Tribune

The Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and Walker Art Center campus have been completely redesigned with 17 new pieces — the largest addition since the garden opened in 1988. The grounds have grown to 12 acres, plus 5 more on the Walker hillside, while gaining new access points from the neighborhood. Take this tour of the new work, plus 5 returning favorites:

LYNDALE AV. S.
Accessible paths from street
New main entrance, lobby and restaurant
New north
entrance
Additional
garden acreage
New entry
Parking
entrance
NORTH
New entry
New 5-acre upper garden
with walking paths
VINELAND PL.
NEW ARTWORK
RETURNING FAVORITE

GRAND OPENING JUNE 9

Admission to the Walker is free June 1-10, but all eyes will be on the garden Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Ribbon-cutting: Noon.

Guided tours: Every half-hour.

Music: Mica Grimm and Los Boogie, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Free stuff: Blue Bunny ice cream, tree seedlings from the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

Activities: Art-making with Carolyn Swiszcz, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; nature lessons from Extrapolation Factory, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Food: Available from Esker Grove, Walker Dog House and a variety of food trucks.

More info: walkerart.org & minneapolisparks.org.

