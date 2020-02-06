'Cartography of Desire'

Twelve artists from 10 geopolitical locations come tighter in this group exhibition that questions place and belonging. Twin Cities curators Katayoun Amjadi and John Schuerman incorporate the idea that most people know one culture, setting or home, but exiles are aware of two at once. That's apparent in Nina Ghanbarzadeh's pen-on-paper drawing "This Is Written in Farsi," which plays with notions of language. Similarly, Kazua Melissa Vang's photo "Thai Chili Pepper Sauce" (part of a series called "Fridges") shows the inside of her refrigerator, which is packed but not overflowing like that of her mother, a Hmong immigrant. (Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Sat. Regular hours 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu.; 8-6 Fri.; noon-6 Sat.-Sun. Ends March 20. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, Visual Arts Building, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul. Free. 651-690-6644 or gallery.stkate.edu)

Alicia Eler