Matt Kalil, a former Minnesota Viking now playing for the Carolina Panthers, is being held criminally responsible for a teenager being served alcohol at a Twin Cities pizza restaurant he owns.

Kalil was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with selling alcohol to a minor at Pieology Pizza in Maple Grove, even though he was not present.

He’s been summoned to appear in court Dec. 15 for arraignment.

Kalil, an offensive lineman who played with the Vikings from 2012 to 2016, owns the Pieology Pizza franchising rights in Minnesota. Other outlets operate in St. Paul and Mankato.

The charging document says that a 19-year-old woman was sold a beer by a 17-year-old server on Oct. 26. A police officer intervened, confiscated the beer and called the general manager and told her of the illegal sale.

The general manager said she was newly hired and hadn’t gone through the required alcohol licensing training.

“In order to charge the proper person,” the court filing continued, the officer determined that Kalil was the owner and is “the defendant” responsible for the sale.

Kalil was not at the eatery in the Arbor Lakes shopping district at the time of the sale. No one else has been charged in connection with the transaction.

Messages were left with Kalil, whose team played Monday night, seeking his response. A team official said he would contact Kalil for any reaction.