Onetime sports talk radio personality Jeff Dubay is in trouble with the law again — this time not about illicit drugs — and he has turned to social media to say he’s being “wrongfully accused.”

The 49-year-old Dubay appeared Monday in Washington County District Court after being charged with beating the woman he lives with, in a conflict over him bringing another woman to the Cottage Grove house he and victim share.

Dubay was arrested and charged with third-degree felony assault. He was jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail and then released last week ahead of a Nov. 15 court date.

“I was recently wrongfully accused of assault in Washington County,” Dubay wrote Tuesday evening on Facebook. “You are likely to hear details that are not true and will be refuted by the only eyewitness. Be assured I will appear in court and defend vigorously, as I am absolutely not guilty of the charges. Thank you for your support.”

According to last week’s criminal complaint:

On Aug. 2, police arrived at a home in the 8000 block of Jensen Avenue S., and a woman outside said another woman was being attacked inside.

The woman inside exited the home with blood coming from her mouth, a large bump near one eye and a tooth missing.

She told police that the home is hers, she and Dubay have had sex there in the past, and she would get upset when he would bring women there.

She asked Dubay to have the other woman leave. He became angry, shoved his victim to the floor and punched her in the face several times. One punch knocked out a tooth.

Dubay left the home and tried to dodge police, but he was soon arrested.

The victim took a police officer inside and pointed out blood on the floor, a broken baby security gate, a bent broom handle and other evidence. She said Dubay has assaulted her before, choked her and threatened to kill her.

Upon questioning by police, Dubay said he was defending himself against the injured woman.

In August 2016, Dubay was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years’ probation for drug possession after being stopped by police in Cottage Grove with two unused hypodermic needles in his back pocket, 31 used needles in a bag on the front seat and a small piece of paper that held a trace amount of methamphetamine. He was driving over the speed limit at the time and on a suspended license.

In 2010, he was ordered to spend 87 days in the Ramsey County workhouse after admitting he used cocaine in May of that year.

Dubay had been a longtime co-host with Paul Allen on KFAN Radio. He was fired after he was arrested in 2008 for cocaine possession. He entered a yearlong diversion program but flunked out. He then was offered participation in Substance Abuse Court, but flunked out of that, too.

Dubay returned to the airwaves on 1500 ESPN, but was let go after a year in 2014 in a cost-cutting move. Since then, he has dabbled in hosting sports-oriented podcasts.