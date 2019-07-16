A sociology instructor who sued Inver Hills Community College after he was put on leave after leading a no-confidence vote against the school’s president has settled his dispute with the college, earning him a $82,500 payout and a year’s salary but also leaving him banned for life from teaching in the Minnesota State college system.

David Berger said he agreed to the settlement of the lawsuit filed in Dakota County District Court against the two-year school in Inver Grove Heights because it has been “a very long process, and it was just time to settle.”

A spokeswoman for the college has yet to explain the school’s reason for accepting the terms, but the settlement document provided by Berger to the Star Tribune notes Inver Hills avoids “admission of any wrongdoing” in its discipline of Berger and avoids any further costs of litigation in connection with the suit.

Berger, 56, was put on “paid investigatory leave” in February 2016 and banned from the campus in Inver Grove Heights for more than three months while the college said it was looking into an undisclosed complaint against him.

In a court filing as part of his suit alleging that school officials relied on “coerced and false” testimony in reaching its conclusions against him, Berger disclosed that the investigation ended six months later with a decision to suspend him for five days without pay.

According to a disciplinary letter, Berger was cited for “inappropriate and unprofessional conduct” for allegedly approaching a student in January and pressuring him to distribute pens that bore the logo of the faculty union, Inver Hills United. He also was accused of being disrespectful to a staff member by refusing to talk to her and “lying to the investigator” about his actions.

At the time, Berger was one of the leaders of a faculty no-confidence vote against the college’s president, Tim Wynes, who later retired.

Berger, who denied the allegations, called it a “frivolous investigation” that targeted him for his union activity.

According to Berger, whose retirement after 28 years from Inver Hills took effect May 20, 2019, other terms of his settlement with the college include:

• His ban from working at any school in the Minnesota State college and university system, once known as MnSCU, includes him coming in as an outside contractor “or in any other capacity.”

• Removal of four disciplinary letters put in his personnel file in 2016.

• Health insurance for one year following retirement.

Also, the $82,500 payout to Berger includes roughly $37,500 for his attorney’s fees.