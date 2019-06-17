Curious about waxing? A local esthetics instructor shares how to make your hair removal experience go smoothly.

Waxing seems a little intimidating. What advice to you have for a first-timer?

Just do it. Always remember, you are seeing a professional service provider. We will do whatever you need to make you as comfortable with the service as possible. Ask around, you probably have a friend who knows, or look at reviews online to find an experienced provider with positive reviews.

Let’s start with the face. How much do people wax — brows, lips, chin?

Brow waxing is probably the most popular waxing service, followed by bikini and Brazilians. I believe everyone should shape and maintain their eyebrows just as they do the hair on top of their head. Eyebrows frame your face, so a brow shaping can make a big impact on someone’s appearance. Beyond brows, I always tell people, “If it bothers you, wax it!” With any facial waxing, let your waxing technician know if you are using any vitamin A topicals. If you are, you will need to discontinue use for 72 hours before facial waxing. Anyone taking blood thinners or Accutane shouldn’t wax.

What’s the ideal time between waxings?

Every four weeks. Brows and other facial waxing can be done every two if desired. I do not recommend going beyond 6 weeks between appointments; at that we are pretty much starting all over again. Most clients will not see regrowth for approximately 2 weeks. When regrowth does occur, it is softer and finer.

Is it OK to pluck between sessions?

Tweezing should not be performed in between appointments if you are waxing. When waxing, you are choosing to allow your hairs to all align at the same growth rate. Tweezing will interfere and you will have regrowth when you don’t want it.

Traveling south, how do you put clients at ease during a bikini wax?

I always start with a consultation ensuring the client has all the education they need for best results followed by answering ANY questions that they may have. I’ve been doing this a long time, making it easy to get a read on a client’s comfort and modesty levels. I make slight alterations in how I perform the service if a client is feeling timid, such as more draping, more thorough explanations, letting them know they can take a break if needed … Beyond that I just try to talk with my clients during the treatment. A little distraction from the service being performed is usually helpful.

Bikini vs. Brazilian: What’s the difference?

Bikini is removal of pubic hair from inside the upper inner thigh and just inside the panty line. Brazilian is the removal of all hair down there. Your service provider can also customize the service for you, taking any hair or leaving any hair that you might want.

If we keep on waxing, will the hair stop growing back, or is that wishful thinking?

Each time you wax, we are pulling the hair from the papilla or root of the hair, causing the hair to thin and possibly, over time, weaken and not grow back. That being said, there is also new hair growth that occurs with changing hormones. The goal is to lighten and thin the hair for easier removal and better results.

Is there anything we should do to prep for our appointment, regardless of the area?

Grow your hair! Stop all shaving and tweezing prior to the appointment. Your hair needs to be a ¼ inch long, about the length of a long grain of rice, for the wax to grab. An ibuprofen can be taken 20 to 30 minutes before your appointment to minimize discomfort and reduce any potential inflammation. Avoid caffeine, and no alcohol before waxing. Clients sometimes think a little alcoholic beverage to take the edge off might help but it actually does the opposite. Alcohol thins your blood and dilates your blood vessels, presenting opportunity for bruising or bleeding. It does nothing to reduce pain.

Answers provided by Lisa Kimber, a licensed esthetician and owner of Kimber Esthetics in Minneapolis. She’s also an esthetics instructor at St. Paul College.