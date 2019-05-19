Minnesota United veteran midfielder Ethan Finlay waited more than two years to score his first goal for the Columbus team that drafted him in 2012 and he waited 71 minutes in Saturday’s 1-0 victory to score his first goal this season against his former mates that meant everything.

Finlay’s one-timed shot into an open goal won for United its second game at new Allianz Field and kept it undefeated (2-0-3) in its first five games there.

He finished off a sequence created by defender Romain Metanire’s crossing pass from the right side toward the back post that fellow defender Brent Kallman kept in play with a header directed back toward Finlay at the goal’s other side.

All he had to do was swipe it out of the air and into the goal on a night when United controlled first-half play and had nothing to show for it at halftime.

On Friday, Finlay called Saturday’s meeting with the team that traded him back to the state where he was born in August 2017 just another game, even though he knew it wasn’t.

“I’m trying not to get too up for it,” he said. “In all honesty, I’m trying to be composed in the moment and understand it is just another game. I’m going to continue to say that. It is an important one. I’m playing against a lot of friends that I wanted to be pretty darn bad. If I can’t get up for that, it’s going to be pretty touch to get up for much more.”

He was composed and delivered in the moment after Darwin Quintero, Metanire and Kallman did most of the heavy lifting to create the game’s only goal.

Finlay did so against an opponent for which he played six seasons and became a MLS All Star and one of its XI in a 2015 season when his Columbus team reached the MLS Cup. He played 87 minutes Saturday before teammate Rasmus Schuller entered the game for him as a defensive substation.

United coach Adrian Heath shuffled his lineup on a night when veteran defender Ike Opara didn’t play after he didn’t train with his teammates much of the previous week because of what Heath called a “slight knock” that wouldn’t keep Opara from playing Saturday.

Veteran defender Michael Boxall started, returning to action for the first time since he misplayed a ball that Toronto turned into the winning goal five games ago. Midfielder Kevin Molino started as well and Miguel Ibarra moved from a

United controlled the run of play — and possession of the ball, more than 56% of the time — in a scoreless first half that followed such an uninspired one during a 2-0 loss at Chicago the week before.

Heath had chats with his team during the week about that start in Chicago that wasn’t nearly good enough and his team returned home to Allianz Field and responded with an improved one.

“It’s all areas, all departments,” Heath said Friday. “Last week, we weren’t good in most of them.”

United appeared to score not one, but two first-half goals, but each was wiped away after officials determined Quintero had been offsides on each play.

The first one came in the game’s seventh minute when he got behind the Columbus defense, but too soon to allow his right-footed, one-timer shot from Ibarra’s header sent ahead to stand.

The second came in extra time just before halftime when Kallman leapt high and headed Jan Gregus’ corner kick down and into the goal’s left side. But it was negated when Quintero was ruled ahead of the defense as he attempted to deflect Kallman’s header past Crew goalkeeper Jon Kempin.

United possessed the ball more than 56% of the time in the second half, but it was Columbus that had the half’s best, legal chance when star midfielder Federico Higuain’s counterattack and blast from outside the 18-yard box eluded diving United goalkeeper Vito Mannone but hit the left post and bounced away.

Ibarra’s header off a Quintero shot attempt that never bent sailed over the goal in the 55th minute after play resumed following halftime.