The Episcopal Church in Minnesota is calling for the removal of Bishop Henry Whipple’s name from the Fort Snelling federal courthouse that hears deportation proceedings and other immigration cases.

The church is joining the Minnesota Council of Churches and the Interfaith Coalition on Immigration to denounce the building as a “deportation machine” and call for the eviction of the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration Customs Enforcement from there — or at least to take down Whipple’s name.

The groups point out that Whipple, the first Episcopal bishop of Minnesota who died in 1901, was known for his advocacy for Native Americans. He sought clemency for 303 Dakota men set to be executed following the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, though President Abraham Lincoln still approved the killing of 38.

“The fact that the building carries the name of the Episcopal Church in Minnesota’s patriarch, an icon of human rights, is an affront to our church,” the groups said in a statement.

The church is holding a vigil at the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal building Tuesday morning, followed by a news conference to kick off its movement to make Minnesota a sanctuary state that limits cooperation with federal immigration enforcement against those living here illegally.