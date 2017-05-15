Enbridge Energy’s pathway for a new pipeline to replace its aging “Line 3” across northern Minnesota would likely cause more wildlife habitat loss and have more impact on wild rice lakes than any of four alternative routes being looked at by state regulators.

But impacts on fish and wildlife would vary only slightly between the routes. And environmental and cultural resources would be hurt less by a spill on Enbridge’s proposed new Line 3 route than in a spill involving two alternative paths that run parallel to the current Line 3, according to a state environmental assessment released Monday.

The report is the latest development in Enbridge’s convoluted, three-year quest to replace a corroding, 1960s-vintage pipeline. The company wants to build a new 337-mile pipeline that would follow Line 3’s current route to Clearbrook, but would then jog toward Park Rapids through an area known for pristine waters and wild rice lakes.

The draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) released Monday by the Minnesota Department of Commerce offers comparisons between alternative pipeline routes, but makes no recommendations. The report will be followed by 22 public meetings — through early July — in counties that could be home to the pipeline.

Environmental and Native American groups have opposed the pipeline, while Calgary-based Enbridge says it’s needed to replace a pipeline that requires extensive maintenance and is limited to running at only 51 percent of its capacity. The pipeline carries crude oil from Alberta to a big Enbridge terminal in Superior and points beyond.

The commerce department report compares Enbridge’s preferred pipeline path with four alternatives chosen over the last few years by state agencies, and through public participation. One alternative runs south of the current pipeline; one runs north; two run along Enbridge’s existing pipeline corridor.

The northerly route would have the least effect on environmental and cultural resources if an oil spill occurs, the southerly, the second least, followed by Enbridge’s route, the report said. The difference between those three are “relatively” small, the report said.

The two alternatives along Enbridge’s existing route carry higher risks of environmental, cultural or economic damage, according to the draft EIS. Enbridge, North America’s largest pipeline operator, runs six pipelines on the same path across northern Minnesota, including the 34-inch Line 3.

The draft EIS also considered “environmental justice,” which it defines as fair treatment and meaningful involvement for people — “regardless of race, color, national origin or income.” However, the report says it’s not possible to determine which route is best from this perspective.

“Any of the routes selected between North Dakota and Superior, Wisconsin would ... have a disproportionate and adverse effect on tribal resources and tribal members, even if the route does not cross near residences,” the draft EIS said.

All proposed routes cross wild rice lakes, with Enbridge’s proposed Line 3 impacting about 17 of them, about five more than the next highest route. “Wild rice is a sacred plant for American Indian tribes,” the draft EIS said.

Enbridge announced in 2014 that it planned to replace Line 3, which has “corroded and cracked,” according to the commerce department. Also, the pipeline uses a coating that while popular when it was built, now tends to peel. Enbridge has been operating Line 3 since 2008 at about half of its capacity of 760,000 barrels of oil per day.

A final EIS will be prepared later this summer after the public comment period. Then an administrative law judge will vet the positions of both pipeline opponents and proponents. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will decide on the pipeline’s fate, probably in mid- to late 2018.

If the new Line 3 is approved, Enbridge expects to start construction by late 2018, with an anticipated completion date in the latter part of 2019. The project would cost about $2.6 billion.

The Line 3 replacement was originally supposed to run on Enbridge’s proposed new route along with a separate $2.6 billion pipeline called Sandpiper. Enbridge planned to move North Dakota crude oil on Sandpiper to Superior and points beyond.

However, Enbridge in September abandoned plans for the controversial Sandpiper project, just two months after it announced it was partnering with Marathon Petroleum and buying a $1.5 billion stake in a pipeline system that includes the Dakota Access. Environmentalists and Native American groups had criticized Sandpiper for the same reasons as the Line 3 replacement.

Sandpiper had been mired in Minnesota’s regulatory process for 2½ years before Enbridge pulled the plug on it.