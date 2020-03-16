Police in Brooklyn Park were involved in a shooting Monday afternoon at Walmart that left a man shot several times, according to authorities.
The gunfire occurred about 12:05 p.m. at the retail outlet in the 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue N. northeast of I-94 and Hwy. 169, according to emergency dispatch audio.
A man roughly 40 years old was shot at least four times, with at least one shot hitting him the chest, the audio disclosed. No officers were harmed.
This is a developing story. Return to www.startribune.com for updates.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Video
Allina incident commander: 'We all saw those photos of the nurses in China'
The ability of the novel coronavirus to spread quickly to health care workers in China means that health care workers in the U.S. need to be prepared.
North Metro
Man shot in chest during officer-involved incident at Brooklyn Park Walmart
The gunfire occurred shortly after noon; no officers were harmed.
State + Local
Legislative auditor calls for stronger oversight of Minnesota's $1 billion home health program
The state's top government watchdog found inconsistencies in how people are evaluated for personal caregiviresultng services.
Video
M Health Fairview providing drive-up testing for COVID-19
M Health Fairview is providing an opportunity for patients to get tested for the new coronavirus without entering the hospital. Patients call ahead for screening, then drive to one of four designated clinics for drive-up swabbing.
Video
Gov. Walz: 'We are going into a heightened state of readiness to protect Minnesotans'
Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime state of emergency, limiting large gatherings such as concerts, conferences and sporting events.