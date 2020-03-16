Police in Brooklyn Park were involved in a shooting Monday afternoon at Walmart that left a man shot several times, according to authorities.

The gunfire occurred about 12:05 p.m. at the retail outlet in the 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue N. northeast of I-94 and Hwy. 169, according to emergency dispatch audio.

A man roughly 40 years old was shot at least four times, with at least one shot hitting him the chest, the audio disclosed. No officers were harmed.

