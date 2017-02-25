ATLANTA — U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez, competing Saturday to lead the national Democratic Party, were in a dead heat as delegates filled a convention hall and voting got underway.

Democratic National Committee officials predicted multiple rounds of voting in the party chair race. Seven candidates are in contention, but Ellison and Perez were widely seen as the front-runners.

Late Friday, Perez’s campaign released a string of endorsements from state parties including Florida, Kentucky and Mississippi — creating a perception of momentum for the Obama cabinet member. But Ellison’s team said early Saturday that the six-term congressman from Minneapolis is within striking distance of achieving a majority of voting delegates.

Just over 440 voting DNC members from all 50 states and U.S. territories will vote in the party chair race. A simple majority is needed to win the job.

“We’re going to get up and we’re going to go into a room and we’re going to hear some speeches from people who are running for chair,” Ellison said to supporters late Friday night. “I have nothing but love and compassion and friendship for everyone in the race. Every one of them has made a valuable and important contribution.”

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio traveled to Atlanta Friday night to stump for Ellison. He said Democrats can’t take the current presidential administration “lying down.”

“The chair of the Democratic Party will be one of the most important leaders to build a movement to challenge Donald Trump and defeat Donald Trump. We don’t get a second chance,” De Blasio said.

Perez’s team said, too, they were working for every vote.

“I’m proud of the broad support we’ve received from every corner of the country,” Perez said in a statement.

On Saturday morning, supporters of various party chair candidates banded together, singing kumbaya, waving signs and linking arms. A group of Perez supporters ran through the convention hall shouting, “Tom! Tom! Tom! Tom!” Supporters of another candidate, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, greeted people on top of escalators with waves and calls to “Vote for Pete! Vote for Pete!”

This is the most contested race for DNC chair since the 1980s, according to DNC officials.

Voting is expected to start before noon.