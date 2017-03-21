Electric vehicle owners in Minnesota would have to pay a $75 to $85 annual “surcharge” under proposed legislation since they do not pay the state’s gasoline tax.

The fee would cover vehicles that are all-electric and plug-in hybrids based on electric motors, but exclude gasoline-electric hybrids.

State governments across the country are increasingly seeking to slap fees on electric vehicles, some tallying over $150 per year.

Minnesota’s fee is aimed at making electric vehicle drivers pay their fair share of road maintenance costs, which are partly funded by gasoline taxes, said Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, the author of the House measure that would set a fee of $85 a year. A Senate bill proposes the same.

On Tuesday, House Republicans introduced an omnibus transportation bill that includes a $75 electric car fee, according to a press statement.

“I have an electric car, so I understand the consequences of it,” said Garofolo, a Tesla driver.

The fee would kick in on Jan. 1, 2018. The legislation, however, also would allow drivers of electric vehicles to use Minnesota’s high-occupancy highway lanes without a charge.

The state’s gasoline tax — currently 28.5 cents per gallon at the pump — is the largest funding source for highway and bridge maintenance, covering 45 percent of the budget, according to Dane McFarlane, a senior research analyst at the Great Plains Institute, a Minneapolis nonprofit energy research group.

The other two main sources of road money are taxes on motor vehicle sales and annual fees on vehicle registrations.

Through those sales and registration taxes, electric vehicles already cover their fair share of the state’s highway expenses, McFarlane said. That’s because both taxes are based on a vehicle’s retail value, which is generally much higher for electric vehicles than for conventional cars. The Nissan Leaf S, a small, relatively cheap electric car, sells for $30,680; a Tesla S goes for $68,000.

Tax paid by electric vehicle owners “more than makes up for any loss of government revenue from the lack of gasoline fill-ups,” McFarlane wrote in a recent analysis. Plus, the proposed fee is a disincentive to drive cars that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, he said.

Garofalo acknowledged that electric vehicles are higher-priced and therefore generate more sales and registration tax revenue per car. But he said electric car prices are expected to come down over time, resulting in an ensuing “explosion” in sales of electric vehicles.

A state fee will be harder to institute then, Garofalo said.

Minnesota is a relative laggard in the adoption of all-electric cars.

In 2016, excluding data for December, 967 all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles were sold in Minnesota, according to research by the Great Plains Institute. That’s up significantly over the 543 models for all of 2015.

However, Minnesota does not rank within the top 15 states for cumulative electric vehicle sales since 2009.

Ten states have implemented annual fees on electric and electric-hybrid vehicles that vary from $50 to $300 per year, according to the Sierra Club, an environmental group. Since the start of 2017, six more states have proposed legislation that would require electric vehicle fees of up to $180.